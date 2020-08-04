Eric Bischoff Discusses Vince Russo’s Strengths As A Director, How Russo ‘Sucked’ At Creative

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed how he thinks Vince Russo was a very good backstage director and was able to direct talent well with their backstage promos, and that he should have stuck to that role rather than getting involved with creative. Highlights are below.

On how Russo’s strengths were as a director of backstage promos: “I think Russo would not have been good as an agent/producer. I think Russo’s strengths probably lie in the fact that he was a good director, meaning if all of the pieces were already put together, the show was already laid out and now it’s time to try and get the best performance out of a talent, in an interview in particular because that’s probably where Vince’s strengths were more than anywhere else, certainly not in the ring, he had no strengths, no concept of how to tell a story in a ring, in my opinion. But he was really good at bringing out the best in talent in terms of their backstage promos or backstage scenes, if you will, whatever it may be, he was really good at that.”

On how Russo sucked at creative: “If he would have been smart, he would have probably leaned into that role and leaned out of creative, because he sucked at creative, he really did suck, he really didn’t have a great idea how to, from an architectural perspective, lay out a story, lay out a blueprint that you can put up on a board that people can see when certain things are going to happen over the course of that arc and how it was going to impact that story and what you can really take advantage of to create the most emotion, that’s not what Russo was good at. But he was pretty good, if not better than good, I won’t call him great but he was close, in terms of being a director and directing talent and getting the best performance out of them.”

