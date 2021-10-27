Eric Bischoff On Biggest Misconception Of Why WCW Failed, AEW vs. WWE Television Presentation

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the biggest misconception of why WCW failed, AEW vs. WWE television presentation, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the biggest misconception of why WCW failed: “I think Tony Khan probably did a better job of framing that misconception, and again, Tony gets a lot of his information from Dave Meltzer……that kind of narrative that ‘WCW failed because Eric spent so much money on talent,’ one of the things Dave hasn’t done is talk about the amount of money that some of the people in AEW are making. I know, and I’m not gonna repeat it because it’s not my business because I think exposing what some of the people are making would probably be problematic. I don’t want to be problematic. But then at the same time, to take part in the narrative that ‘it wasn’t Eric’s money, it was Ted Turner’s money’ and ‘ATM Eric’ and all that shit – that’s bullshit.”

On AEW vs. WWE television presentation and which he prefers: “I think one of the things I enjoy more about AEW than I do about WWE is the fact that, to me at least and this is a subjective opinion, I feel when I’m watching AEW that I’m actually in the venue. It feels more real to me. It’s the only way I can say it. It just feels more authentic in terms of it being a live event, and I feel like I’ve got a seat in the venue. WWE, I can’t even express how much I respect Kevin Dunn, but their decision, in my opinion, is to overproduce the show in such a way that when I watch it, I feel like I’m in a movie theater watching something on the big screen. It’s so freaking perfect in every way that I no longer feel like I’m in the venue. That disconnects me to the product. This is subliminal, subconscious shit, but when I’m watching AEW, because of the way it’s lit and the way it’s shot, I actually feel like I’m there. I think from an average viewer’s perspective, they may not realize why they like it more, but they like it more because they feel like they’re there. They feel like they are at the party they are watching, as opposed to feeling like they were watching a party they weren’t a part of.”

