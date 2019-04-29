– On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss WCW going to North Korea in 1995 for the Collision in Korea. During their conversation, Bischoff revealed his personal and professional reasons for wanting to do the event,

“Everybody knew it was a country run by a dictator and it was a country that was off limits. I think fear of what people didn’t know was a much bigger issue than I thought it would be. I look back at it now and it was stupid. I probably wouldn’t do it again today. I believed that we would get a fair amount of press. I was surprised we didn’t get as much press as I thought we would. My goal at that time was to establish WCW as a more international brand. There were a lot of reasons I wanted to go over there from a business perspective. One reason was personal. I loved the idea of going to a country where most Americans are not allowed. I was, officially, the seventh American to step foot in North Korea that hadn’t been shot down or captured.”