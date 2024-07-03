Eric Bischoff Compares WCW’s ‘Death By A 1,000 Cuts’ To AEW’s Decline

On the latest episode of Wise Choices, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW’s declining ratings, AEW’s women’s division, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tony Khan saying AEW has the best women’s division in wrestling: “What are you doing to get the audience engaged in your match, as opposed to just going through a series of moves? My point is, I’m not here to criticize that match or certainly the women in it. Because it’s not their fault [that] dumbass Tony Khan went out and said he’s got the best women’s wrestling in the world, because now the wrestling audience is going to look for themselves and go, ‘No, they’re not.’ And you know, I talked about it with WCW, and the Who Killed WCW? series. It’s Death by 1,000 Cuts. And every time Tony Khan opens his mouth or takes to social media, it’s another cut. So we’ll see. So that’s it, that’s my rant. Tony, quit trying to tell everybody you’re the best; you’re the s**ts.”

On AEW’s declining ratings: “Your ratings are in the tank. And they have been. All you need to [do is] go to Wrestlenomics, Brandon Thurston, and look it up. He posts a graph, for crying out loud, with a lot of different pretty little colors, and you can see for yourself. This isn’t my opinion. Numbers don’t lie, and liars can’t use these numbers. These are the numbers. This is whether or not the audience, the people that you’re producing your show for, the network who pays you to produce the show to grow and build and sustain an audience, are looking at your numbers. I don’t know what they’re thinking. But I’m looking at that graph, and it’s so easy to see your numbers are deteriorating. Your numbers are Death by 1,000 Cuts. You’re losing viewers all the time, and you have been consistently for a couple of years.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wise Choices with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.