Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed who was the hardest person to work with in WCW, why Halloween Havoc was more important to WCW than Starrcade, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on who was the hardest person to work with in WCW: “That’s a tough one. I think on a consistent basis, it would have been Bill Goldberg. Not necessarily in a bad way. Just that, Bill was a very intense person. Emotional, and didn’t have a lot of experience, and was pretty uncomfortable in a pro wrestling environment when he first got there. So, as a result, you take someone who is an intense personality – a very intense personality – a bit of a perfectionist, who puts a lot of pressure on himself but also lacking a lot of the comfort that comes with experience, you get a guy that’s a little hard to handle, or sometimes, a lot hard to handle. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. That’s just a thing.”

On why Halloween Havoc was more important to WCW than Starrcade: “From a purely financial point of view, Halloween Havoc stood as an opportunity to generate much more revenue than Starrcade. Why would I say that? The reason is simple, during the Christmas holidays and the weeks leading up to it – the month or two leading up to it, discretionary income among wrestling families becomes a little bit tight because there are lots of other things going on. A $29 or $39 pay-per-view doesn’t necessarily fit easily into the budget during the Christmas holidays as it does, say, in October. So, the mere fact that there was more potential revenue to be made in October than November makes Halloween Havoc an ideal candidate for being a tentpole event. Now, throw on top of the fact that historically, we were bringing you that live event from Las Vegas gives you that extra kind of special vibe and feel because big things happen in Vegas or in Madison Square Garden, not in some little arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. ‘But it’s Starrcade!’ Who gives a fuck? It’s the look, the feel, and the vibe. Halloween Havoc, coming to you from Las Vegas when there was more money out there in terms of discretionary income to be spent on things like pay-per-view, as opposed to the Christmas holidays, automatically makes Halloween Havoc a much more ideal candidate to be the tentpole event of the year.”

