Eric Bischoff Recalls WCW Talent Not Accepting Vince Russo’s Creative Ideas

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Vince Russo’s time in WCW while doing a WCW Halloween Havoc 1999 watch along. You can check out some highlights below:

On Vince Russo collapsing under pressure: “Did he even make it a full two years? Pack up his bags and go home and pout. And he had a pattern of doing that. It happened a couple times in TNA that I was aware of. Any time you put any pressure on a guy like Vince Russo, he collapses like a house of cards. And he did it a couple of times, I think, during his first run in WCW.”

On WCW not accepting Vince Russo’s ideas: “I think in Russo’s case, it wasn’t really the difference in the talent and what they were willing to accept and not accept. I think it had a lot more to do with talent — especially seasoned talent, people who have been around the block for a few minutes, probably recognized very, very early on that Rousseau was an empty suit and that he didn’t really know what he was doing. Therefore, they weren’t really willing to accept the kind of things that Russo wanted to do. Some of them did because some of them just wanted to keep their job. They just wanted to keep that paycheck coming in every month. Some of them probably wanted to give Russo some time and allow him to get comfortable, and the talent get to know Russo. That’s fine too; that’s your profession, that’s what you should do.

“But I think there were probably a number of talents that listened to Russo, just like I did when they first started working with him, and realizing that this guy is a fraud. There is nothing under the hood when it came to his original ideas. He just didn’t really understand the product, despite the fact that he claimed that he wrote all WWE shows and Vince just took a look at it and just signed off on it. I don’t believe that s**t at all. I wasn’t there admittedly, so I can’t say 100%. But I have never heard of Vince McMahon having a hands-off approach to his product. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. And I just don’t see it, especially at that time. Because keep in mind, WCW had been kicking WWE’s ass for quite some time until the latter part of ’98, ’99. I just don’t buy the fact that Vince McMahon was hands-off. I think there was a lot of reconstructive surgery done to some of Russo’s ideas and plans. So I don’t know, it just depends on what you want to believe. But I think more than anything, it was just the talent seeing through Vince’s bulls**t.”

