Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, Wishes It Had Happened With a Live Audience

On the latest After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff weighed in on Roman Reigns’ recent heel turn. Reigns’ heel turn on Smackdown is one of the top storylines going on in the company and Bischoff talked about how the change was definitely needed for Reigns and the company, though he wishes it had happened when the company was without crowds due to the pandemic. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On his reaction to Reigns’ heel turn: “What are my thoughts? Glad, number one. I think it was much needed for Roman and for WWE. And to hopefully create some fresh new storylines that feel very unique from what we’ve been watching for the last year or two. Which is always why something like this is appealing, right? Because it’s kind of like, in a way, you’re kind of wiping the slate clean, you know? And all things are possible. So for that, I like it.”

On the turn taking place without a real audience: “Part of me feels bad for Roman, because a massive heel turn like that without the advantage of the reaction of a live crowd? You’re leaving a lot of equity on the table. You have no choice, I’m not saying there was an option. But it’s unfortunate it had to happen now instead of maybe last fall, or last spring or last winter when you would have had the magnitude of power, probably three or four times the energy that you got off just watching people on digital. It would have been helpful to the heel turn, it would have provided a much stronger foundation.”

On his overall thoughts on it: “Beyond that, you know. They’ve got Paul, that’s a good thing. I never thought that Roman’s issue was his ability to cut a promo, but I never worked with him that much either so I might not be right about that. But I’d say it’s a great thing overall. It’s just too bad it couldn’t have happened six months to a year ago, but hey that’s life. And lastly, let’s just wait. Let’s not judge it too soon. Let’s pretend we’re watching a movie, and we’re gonna sit down with our freakin’ popcorn, and we’re gonna wait until the first act is over before we start deciding whether we wanna go take a leak. Just sit back and watch, see what happens.”

