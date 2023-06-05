Eric Bischoff Defines What He Thinks Gets Wrestlers Over With Fans

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff gave his latest hot take about the world of pro wrestling. While discussing managing top talent in WCW, such as Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Goldberg, and others, so you don’t overexpose them, Bischoff explained that being able not to wrestle all the time while getting sympathy or heat in promos while telling a story of their character is the ultimate test for someone regarding whether they’re over.

“For someone to get over, I don’t,” he said. “I can’t think of a better way to say it, or I would, but for someone to really. Increase their overall value to the company and get over with the audience #1. It takes a lot of time, not only in terms of a timeline, but in terms of television time. You know it. You can’t just go out there and have great matches and give somebody wins and call that getting a talent over. It has to be a story. It has to be a character. They’ve got to get enough mic time and be good at it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.