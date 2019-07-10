Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From

– During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff weighed in on the long-standing belief that Bill Goldberg’s similarity to Steve Austin was more than coincidence. The episode saw Conrad Thompson mention how Bruce Prichard had previously said that Goldberg was an intentional attempt to rip off Austin, something Bischoff denied. Highlights from the discussion, as well as the full podcast, are below:

On the physical similarities between the two: “You know, I mean I can understand why fans and Bruce [Prichard] would feel that way. And you know, some of that is very obvious, but I can also say Bill Goldberg looked the way Bill Goldberg looked the first day I talked to him before he even joined WCW. Now, maybe Bill Goldberg had a Steve Austin fetish, and you know, was trying to shape and frame himself to walk around Atlanta looking like Bill Goldberg [likely meant to say Steve Austin]. But every image I’ve ever seen of Bill Goldberg, even when he was playing in the NFL, he kind of looked the same way. So I think a lot of that is inherent, just coincidental I should say.”

On the rest of Goldberg’s look being very similar to Austin: “Now the black boots and the black tights, that’s also kind of an obvious thing. And I’m not gonna deny that they’re very, very similar if not identical. But from my perspective at least, nobody sat around a room and said ‘Okay, how can we make Bill Goldberg, who already looks like Steve Austin’ — you know, that was God’s work, not mine — ‘how could we make him look even more like Steve Austin?’ That didn’t happen. Bill showed up wearing black boots and black tights. I mean, that’s how he walked through the curtain the first time, on his own in a dark match. It wasn’t by design. Nobody sat in a room and created that look for him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.