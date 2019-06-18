Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle

In the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the infamous White Hummer angle in 1999 which saw Randy Savage use Gorgeous George, Mona (Molly Holly), and Madusa to lure Kevin Nash into a limo, at which point Savage revealed himself as the limo driver. He positioned the limo and a white Hummer crashed into the side of the limo where Nash was seated. The storyline dragged on (and on, and on) and everyone from Sting to Hulk Hogan to Bischoff himself were teased to be the driver, but it was never actually revealed who the driver of the white Hummer was.

Bischoff on if anyone was actually ever planned to be revealed as the driver: “Here’s the truth, and seeing it again made me kind of jog my memory in a different way than just talking about it, there was no plan. It was a stunt, it was kind of like a one off. It was designed to put fear and possibly injure Kevin Nash going into his match. It was just a storytelling device and a way to raise the stakes in that particular story. There was never a plan to have a secret person behind the wheel. It just wasn’t. It was an autonomous hit and run, set up of course by Savage.”

