Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mick Foley’s Hell In A Cell Bump Is So Remembered By Fans

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and The Undertaker in 1998 at King of the Ring. You can check out some highlights below:

On why Mick Foley’s Hell in a Cell Bump is so remembered by fans: “Probably because it was considered to be one of the first times a — I won’t call it a stunt, because Mick would be offended by that. But I can’t think of anything else, so I’ll go with stunt for the time being. But this was the first time something as extreme and visual had ever really occurred. And it’s hard to — when you’re not first, it’s hard to get recognition for doing something, even if it’s bigger and more dangerous in some respects.

“But I also think that a lot of it has to do with the fact that Mick Foley was almost 300 f**king pounds. Yeah. I mean, physics — even if you don’t know anything about physics, you kind of get it. And while we see smaller guys doing a lot of crazy extreme s**t, it’s not the same as seeing someone as massive as Mick Foley was at the time. What is he 6’4”, 300 pounds, coming off the top of the stage. You don’t need a calculator to look at the physics aspect of this and go ‘Ho, man is that that amazing!’ And I think that’s why. That and the fact that it was really the first, and everybody else is trying to achieve what Mick Foley was able to achieve back in 1998. And they’re always gonna fall short.”

On never wanting to see a moment like that again: “Well, really amazing moment in professional wrestling. One that I pray we don’t see duplicated again. I don’t think we see any more of this. Let Mick Foley have this moment. Let’s not try to out ‘Mick Foley’ Mick Foley. It’s not going to be able to achieve, number one, and it’s too risky. But this was an amazing moment in professional wrestling, and I can see why people still talk about it to this day.”

On Foley: “It’s unbelievable [that he was still wrestling after the chokeslam through the cage]. He is one unique individual. One unique individual. And he deserves to be as highly regarded as he is. And I just feel bad that I haven’t watched this entire match until now. Because I’ve been missing out. And this is not my kind of match. This is not something that I would book; it’s not something that I would get excited about as a fan. But I certainly understand why it has become so memorable and such an iconic match. Because while it may not be my style of a match, a lot of other people do like this extremely violent presentation. And you’re never going to get a presentation to meet, or even begin to exceed, what we’ve seen here. Because I don’t think it’s physically possible without a death taking place, or permanent injury.”

