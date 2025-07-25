Eric Bischoff Won’t Be At WWE Smackdown For Hulk Hogan Tribute, Says He’ll ‘Be There In Spirit’

Eric Bischoff will be unable to make tonight’s WWE Smackdown to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan, but he says he’ll be there in spirit. Tonight’s show will pay tribute to the WWE icon, who passed away yesterday at the age of 71. A number of stars will be there but Bischoff noted on Twitter he will not be able to make it.

Bischoff wrote:

“I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Clevland in time. But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk: WWE remembers Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan”