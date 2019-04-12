– Eric Bischoff was a recent guest on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY show. Below are some highlights.

On The Best Day Of His Career: “When I look back at the day I was most excited to be in the wrestling business, it was probably when I went to work for Verne Gagne in 1987. I never aspired to be in the wrestling business. I never dreamt it would be possible, but I grew up a fan of it and was a fan of Verne’s. By sheer coincidence, to end up working for him was probably my best day.”

On being A Successful Performer: “Probably a lot of the same characteristics it takes to be successful as an actor, actress, musician or any form of art… charisma, athleticism, the ability to work a microphone. A lot of is timing as there’s been a lot of great characters that have come along and the timing wasn’t quite right for them. So much of it is just timing, luck, hard work, charisma, good fortune…all those things.”