– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is rumored to have received a big money offer to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff also weighed in on the rumors, and he’s definitely on board with the match.

Commenting on the rumor via Twitter, Eric Bischoff wrote, “Oh man! A big part of me would love to see this! And how they build towards it if it’s true. We should know soon.”

As noted, another rumor today from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the matchup Austin was offered was Brock Lesnar and not Roman Reigns. WWE has not yet announced a matchup for Steve Austin yet at Wrestlemania 39. The event is slated for April 2-3 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.