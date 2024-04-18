Eric Bischoff Wouldn’t Put Money On Chances Of Vince McMahon Starting A New Wrestling Company

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Vince McMahon selling the rest of his TKO shares, Tama Tonga’s WWE debut with The Bloodline, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Vince McMahon selling TKO stock: “I mean, who knows [what his motivation is]? It’s such personal — you know, who knows? You can speculate all day long. And I’ve all already, on social media today. I’ve tried to stay away from it because I kind of OD’d on it on my 26 hours on a freaking plane. But I mean, it can mean anything, and I’m already seeing people saying ‘Oh, he’s going to launch a new wrestling league in Saudi.’ Whatever. And that may be true, who knows? I don’t know and I don’t care. It’s his money… I’m just acknowledging the fact that people, there’s going to be rumors all over the map. And none of us freaking know.”

On the possibility of McMahon starting a new wrestling promotion: “I wouldn’t put any money on it. I would — I don’t even gamble, but I’d just go play blackjack in Vegas instead. I wouldn’t put any money on it… I mean, here’s where that would be good news. If that were to happen, and I really have to shift into fantasy phase right now, fantasy gear. Because I just can’t imagine it.”

On Tama Tonga’s WWE debut: “It’s great to watch. Great to watch, and another young, amazing talent is stepping into an environment that is hot as hell right now. And he’s stepping into one of the hottest storylines, I think, in my lifetime. I mean, as far as the quality of storytelling and the — you look at the stars that have emerged out of that storyline over the last couple of years? Year and a half, two years? Sami Zayn, who we’re gonna probably talk about more, but holy s**t. Again, what a bright future this young man has. Couldn’t be happier for him. And Meng (Haku), because now he gets to sit back and watch and enjoy it as a dad.”

