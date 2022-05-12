Eric Bischoff On His Picks For Wrestlers Who Cut Best Promos, Randy Orton’s Believability In The Ring

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Randy Orton’s believability in the ring, his picks for wrestlers who cut the best promos, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on working with Randy Orton in WWE and Orton’s believability in the ring: “The first time I met Randy was shortly after I started in WWE as a talent. Randy was new on the scene as well. I don’t know why, but he and I always clicked. The chemistry was just there. He was very respectful and classy, and as time went on as he got more experience and was elevated within WWE, we just always got along. We’re not buddies, I don’t know call him up and hang out or text back and forth. But whenever I see him, I’m happy to see him. I get along with his dad great. I think a lot of Randy. You look at everybody in the industry today as talent, and I think Randy is by far probably one of the best amongst his peers currently. He’s fluid, he’s believable, he’s versatile. He’s so natural. Everything he does seems so effortless because he’s that damn good at it. If you’re a passive wrestling fan and you don’t just sit back and analyze it and critique it, just watch Randy’s facial expressions. Even when he’s not doing anything that’s really important – he’s not in a really serious or dramatic moment – the little things that Randy does, he does so well that you don’t really notice them, but you find yourself getting sucked into whatever he’s doing. That’s the mark of a really polished performer.”

On his picks for wrestlers who cut the best promos: “It would be a toss-up between Roddy Piper and Ric Flair. And [Dusty Rhodes], yes. I watched a lot of Dusty’s promos back when I was a fan in Minneapolis before I got into the wrestling business. I didn’t watch Dusty in the NWA. I didn’t watch Dusty in Florida Championship Wrestling. I saw Dusty in the AWA occasionally when he would come through that territory. So, I didn’t see a lot of the best of Dusty, but I did watch a lot of Piper and Flair. Dusty would have to be right up there. It’s a three-way tie. It depends on what mood I’m in.”

