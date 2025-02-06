Eric Bischoff Thought Wrestling Was Overproduced In 2019 and 2020

In an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff said that he prefers wrestling to have a certain feel to it and believes it was overproduced in 2019 and 2020. Bischoff is currently working with MLW and will be at Superfight this weekend.

He said: “The spontaneity comes from the creative side of things and planning. The production values and the sense of things being overproduced, that’s more of a technical approach to the product. Early on in early AEW in 2019, 2020 or 2020 WWE, I felt like the WWE product was too polished. It was too well-produced. I felt like I was watching Disney on ice. I think wrestling is better suited for feeling like you’re in the arena.“