Eric Bischoff on Failure of WWE’s First Brand Extension, Discusses How the Brands Should Feel Distinct, How One Show Needs to Feel ‘Gritty’ and ‘Edgy’

– Ahead of today’s huge announcement that former WCW President and Executive Producer Erich Bischoff will be the new Executive Director of Smackdown Live for WWE, Inside The Ropes recently featured Eric Bischoff in a live show. Bischoff discussed what the WWE Brand Extension needs to succeed and what WWE has to do to differentiate the brands. Below are some highlights and a video of the segment where Bischoff discusses the Brand Extension for WWE.

As noted in WWE’s earlier announcement, Bischoff’s new role with WWE will give him the power to “oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming [Smackdown Live in Bischoff’s case] and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.” Perhaps, Bischoff’s recent comments might serve as a hint or provide some insight as to what he might have planned as a new creative head of Smackdown Live going forward, including the show’s move to FOX.

Eric Bischoff on WCW being the first attempt at a major promotional brand extension: “First off all, this is the third attempt at a major promotion brand extension. The first one was mine. It was kind of short-lived, and it really wasn’t a pretty sight. Thunder… the whole idea was to create a show for the nWo, which is why we grew nWo as much as we did as quickly as we did because we knew we couldn’t keep all of the talent on one show without diluting the product itself. So, the idea was to build up nWo so that nWo would have Nitro — or that WCW would have Nitro — I don’t know which one it was anymore. Then, the nWo would be on Thursday. That was the whole reason. That’s why we did the whole nWo-exclusive pay-per-view called Souled Out [*shivers humorously*]. But — so that was my attempt.”

Bischoff on WWE attempting a brand extension: “The second attempt was the WWE’s attempt, which I was a part of. And my attempt failed for a number of reasons. I think WWE’s attempt, while it’s hard to classify it as a failure, but it certainly didn’t reach their expectations or anybody else’s, and I was a part of that. But I was kind of a bystander, I was a talent. I didn’t have anything to do with it internally. But I think after going through my own experience and then having been a part of WWE’s experience, the advice that I have would be to be as disciplined as you can possibly be at keeping the brands distinct. If you don’t make them feel completely different, it won’t work. And part of that is creating stakes. Part of that is that it’s got to feel real. It’s got to be believable, or nobody’s going to buy into it. But don’t let the talent start transitioning back and forth because you dilute the concept. They won’t feel like two brands. They’ll just feel like two different shows, which is what they already feel like.”

Eric Bischoff on one of the shows needing to feel gritty or edgy: “The WWE does such a great job producing a phenomenal show, it doesn’t feel…it’s almost too perfect. There’s no grit. It needs to feel a little gritty, at least one of them. They both don’t have to feel gritty, but one of them has to feel a little edgy, a little dangerous, like something’s going to happen that you wouldn’t expect on one show because it’s a little less sophisticated. That’s the magic, and if they both start feeling very well produced, almost glossy in their presentation, and the talent is jumping back and forth, I won’t give it six months. You won’t even be — you won’t hear the term brand extension six months from now. It’ll suffer the same fate that it suffered the last time they tried it because that’s what happened the last time they tried it.”

If using any of the above quotes please credit Inside The Ropes, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.