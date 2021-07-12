Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of WWE Creative Process, Vince McMahon’s Advice On Working With Talent On Creative

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the criticism of the WWE creative process, Vince McMahon’s advice to him on working with talent on creative, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the criticism of the WWE creative process and his experience in the company: “If there is a perception out there that wrestlers don’t really have a voice in their creative in WWE and it’s really all up to the writers, that’s not accurate. I can only tell you about the very brief period of time I was involved in the creative process back in 2019, but talent would often go to the writers with their ideas. It was up to the writers to help shape that idea. No matter how great you are as a performer and how much experience you’ve had, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re that great at putting together an extended storyline that fits into the framework for what you need for television. As a talent, you could go to a writer that understood the basic building blocks of a great story and say, ‘I’ve got this great idea between me and this person over here.’ And it was up to that writer to work with that talent and come up with an idea that makes sense and then present that idea ultimately to Vince McMahon. I saw that a lot.”

On Vince’s suggestion to him on working with talent on creative: “I generally don’t talk about things Vince and I talked about when it came to business because, generally, I don’t think I should. In this case, I’m gonna stick up for WWE a little bit and dispel that rumor because, at least when I was there, one of the first things Vince said to me was, ‘Eric, reach out to the talent. Develop a relationship with the talent. Let them give you their ideas. Get them involved in the process.’ I am telling you that was some of the early direction that I got from Vince McMahon himself. So, I think this persistent narrative that it’s just a bunch of writers and wrestlers don’t have any choice and are forced – there probably are situations where talent is asked to do things they don’t feel as comfortable with or have ideas they really wanna get out there, but for whatever reason, they’re not clicking yet. I get that, that happens. I just want everybody that WWE, at least when I was there, not only encouraged talent to work with writers but encouraged the people who were in charge of the writers to work with talent to get some of the wrestling perspective into it.”

