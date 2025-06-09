Eric Bischoff Was Surprised By News Of R-Truth’s Brief WWE Exit

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about R-Truth’s now-resolved WWE exit and more. Of course, this was recorded before Truth returned to WWE at Money in the Bank last night. You can check out some highlights below:

On R-Truth’s WWE exit: “I was disappointed. If you remember, before the last PLE we were talking about the Ron Cena-John Cena match. And you asked me what I thought the finish might be, and I think I told you I was hoping that they would put Ron over. It wouldn’t have hurt John. It could have been a great story. John could have got his heat back immediately. I was hoping that was going to happen because I knew that Ron had such a strong fan base. People just love that guy.

“So I was surprised. And I’ll be honest with you — and this is having spent too much time in the wrestling business to become cynical and never take anything at face value — I’m still not 100% sold. I would not be surprised to see R-Truth back in WWE. I would not be surprised at all to see this situation as the basis for a storyline. I don’t know what it would be, I don’t even want to speculate on it, but I’m still not taking it at face value.”

On things being different in the TKO era: “I can understand; this is business, this is real life. I don’t know what Ron’s contract was. From what I’ve heard -— I don’t know this to be a fact -— Vince was a big, big fan of Ron. So Ron may have been making a boatload of money, but he was only used occasionally. It wasn’t like he was in a weekly storyline and all that. So it may have been a situation where he was just making way more than WWE could justify in terms of a return on the investment.

“Everything is a return on the investment… If you’re paying somebody $20 an hour to produce a product, you want to be able to sell that product for at least 50% more than you’ve invested in it. You’ve got to get a return on an investment. You’re a publicly held company. That’s the nature of business, especially a publicly held company. So I could see where Ron was making significantly more than was justifiable based on his current use. He is 53 years old, so there’s that. But he’s still one of the most entertaining characters on television, and that’s why I just don’t believe the story’s over yet.”

