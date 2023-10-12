Eric Bischoff On WWE Making Jade Cargill A Big Deal, Sending Message to AEW Talent

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE signing Jade Cargill, a message they’re sending to AEW talent and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE making Jade Cargill’ signing a big deal: “Well, then, there you go. So there was no gimmick attorney Michael E. Dockins trademark or copyright issues. But your point is, typically WWE wants to own that name. They want to merchandise that name. So they’re basically doing a licensing deal with her as opposed to her showing up and being a talent. And they own the license or they own the trademarks. I think that’s very interesting and it does definitely break the paradigm. Yeah, that is not what WWE normally does. Over the decades — fascinating to me. I’m glad.

“First of all, let’s go back to introducing her on social media, getting her on TV, and establishing the fact that she’s landed. I’m going to go back to the audience duplication again. The reason I think it got so much attention is, you know, some of the same people that watched her are obviously watching WWE, a lot more of them than people think. And I think it’s going to get more apparent in the future. But I think, you know, getting her out there and establishing her officially on camera as a character as quickly as possible, great idea. Keeps her fresh in everybody’s mind. Everybody’s going to be anxious to see where she goes next, including me, by the way. But as I said, I think a couple of weeks ago when it first was announced that she was going over there, I think I said something to the effect, I’ll paraphrase myself, ‘I wouldn’t expect to see her in the ring right away because the expectations and the level of performance in WWE and the expectations that come with it.’ How she works in the ring is decidedly different in WWE than it is in AEW and a mistake, a big mistake the WWE theoretically could make because they won’t make it — theoretically could make — would be to rush her out there and put her in a ring and put her in a match and put her in a story before she’s really ready. She’s not WWE-ready yet. Now she may be ready two weeks from now. She may be ready two months from now. Time will tell. But I think it’s a really smart idea and very disciplined to make sure that she’s ready, and particularly with Paul because I think that’s one of the things that he would like the most. Vince would too. But Paul really would want to make sure that she’s going to overdeliver on her expectations in WWE and not put her in there so soon or too soon in a situation where she could. Expose herself, or when I say expose herself, you know what I mean? Expose the fact that she’s still relatively green in the business. She hasn’t been wrestling that long. It’s only been a couple of years. And let’s be honest, she hasn’t been on TV a ton and the expectations are far different than they are in WWE, So she’s not ready yet. You know who told me that? You know, who made that really abundantly clear to me? And I had never really thought about Chris Jericho much. Yeah, he had a long conversation a while back with Chris and again, paraphrasing Chris here, I’m not putting words in his mouth, but said something to the effect of, you know, when he left WCW in his mind he was main event ready in WWE. Once he got there, he went, Whoa, this is different. I’m not quite where I need to be yet. That’s probably where Jade is at. And now, let’s just how long is it going to take. When will we see her? But I think they’ll probably keep her. If it takes three months, they’ll keep her alive and they’re good at that. There’ll be some great packages. They’ll be teases. If it takes her six months, it’ll be okay. But when she’s ready, she’ll. She’ll be ready and she’ll overdeliver.”

On the message WWE is sending to AEW talent roster with Cody Rhodes and Cargill: “Isn’t that a great question, Conrad? You know, if we were sitting down in your. Then, with a couple of beverages, we could probably talk about this for a long time, but. This. The subtle message, whether it’s intentional or not. Is. Going to WWE is a step up. Going to AEW is a step-down. It just is what it is. It’s just perception is reality. It is. And what is that? What is that message? First of all, who does that message land on the most? Who’s most affected by that message, and guys like MJF? Not everybody that’s in has the potential of ever seeing the inside of a WWE arena unless they buy a ticket to go watch. Some. Okay. Some. MJF is one of them. There are probably others. Sammy Guevara. Perhaps Ricky Starks. Perhaps. and there may be others, but of the 178 people on that roster, you’re talking about a handful of people that really have the potential of going there. Many of them have already been there and spent decades of their career there. So it’s just what it is. It may hurt to hear it for some people, but it’s true. That’s the message that matters the most. So when Ricky Starks or an MJF their deals are coming up, and they look at what happened to Cody. They look at what happened with Jay. Assuming it goes well, and I’m pretty sure it will. That’s when that message matters. The rest of it doesn’t go to so much of the talent. It really won’t matter because they’re not going to be in that position. But the people who are or will be or think they will be are going to hear that message loud and clear.”

