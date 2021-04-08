Eric Bischoff On WWE Bringing In Logan Paul For WrestleMania 37, What He Wants To See From Edge In Universal Title Match

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his expectations for Edge at WrestleMania 37, WWE bringing in Logan Paul, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on his excitement for WWE bringing back fans at WrestleMania 37: “I’m Jonesing. I’ve said this so many times, watching wrestling over the past 12 months has been a challenge for me for all the reasons I’ve articulated in the past. Now, it’s like you get to feel that feeling again – that rush of energy, the giant piece of the puzzle that was missing no matter how hard everybody worked. It just ain’t the same without a live crowd.”

On what he’s most looking forward to on the show: “I’ll tell you what I’d love to see, and I doubt it’s gonna happen. I wanna see Edge. I wanna see him get it, brother. I want to see him be the heel of all heels. I think Edge, based on what I’ve seen so far, has he lost a step of his youth? Maybe. Is he a more powerful and experienced character today, and therefore, a better performer than he was 10 years ago? I think so. I’d love to see that happen.”

On WWE bringing in Logan Paul: “I like the Logan Paul angle. Oftentimes, getting a celbirity to participate in your show – we saw it recently with Bad Bunny, and I think overall it was pretty effective at least from what I can see. I think that was a good strategic move because it will bring a new set of eyes that typically might not have thought to even experience WWE to sample the product. That’s what that kind of move is all about – getting a new audience and new demographic to go, ‘Hey, I’m gonna check this out.’ That’s what that is for. That’s why you utilize influencers and celebrities. When we’re talking influencers…..those are the people that really have the power to bring a whole new set of eyeballs to your product. I think Logan Paul is a great choice because not only is he a major influencer, but loves to go in there and mix it up. He’s an amateur wrestler, so he’s got the ground game. Add to that, he’s taking his boxing training really seriously, so he’s very comfortable going in there. I think that’s one of the most logical celebrity acquisitions that I’ve seen in a long time.”

