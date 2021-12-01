Eric Bischoff Says WWE Needs More Disciplined Story Structure, Less Sanitized Product

Eric Bischoff recently weighed in on what WWE can do to improve its product, saying it needs to work on its story structure. Bischoff recently spoke with CBS Sports and praised the company’s business model, but discussed how there’s too much “sameness” to the creative direction. You can check out some highlights below:

On what WWE can do to improve its product: “It would be story structure. It would be taking a more pragmatic approach to story structure. Actually, discipline would be a better word than pragmatic. It would be first recognizing that a good story has to have structure. It would be no different than shooting a movie that doesn’t have a script blocked out and not really knowing what the end of the movie is. You couldn’t be in the movie business that way. You couldn’t produce television shows that way. You can’t even write a book that way. I think with WWE because of the sheer volume of products that they produce globally every week, it only creates a more significant need for a more disciplined and well-thought-out story structure.”

On the company making everything too similar: “That’s part of the flaw with WWE creative, at least in my opinion, is that there’s such a sameness to everything. OK, one show is red and one show is blue, and there’s different names on the roster, but the look and feel, the storytelling technique, or lack thereof, everything feels so familiar and has felt so familiar for so long. I think it would need to be de-sanitized. The WWE is such a perfectly executed live production that it doesn’t even feel live anymore. It feels like you’re watching a feature film. I think with wrestling because of what it is, an arena-based event, you want the viewers at home to feel like their part of that event. Sometimes overproducing that show can take that away from the home viewer.”