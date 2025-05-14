Eric Bischoff Says WWE Partnerships With Other Promotions Create More Opportunities, Not Fewer

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the narrative that WWE’s growing number of partnerships, including its association with TNA and reported acquisition of AAA, would limit opportunities for wrestlers. You can check out some highlights below:

On concerns that WWE might be “gobbling up” promotions: “WWE is a global freaking juggernaut. There is going to be more opportunity for more wrestlers to be gainfully employed long-term because of WWE — the acquisition or association, whatever the case may be. TNA is not an acquisition; it’s an association. I don’t know what the details are of AAA. Let’s just assume, for the sake of this conversation, it is a form of an acquisition.”

On partner companies benefitting from the WWE connection and talent conduct: “They still have to put great talent out there. And if you’re a great talent, and you don’t do stupid shit and say stupid s**t that buries you with decision-makers — the opportunity for you to come back in any way, shape, or form, in any number of opportunities, is only enhanced by WWE and the strength of it. Because AAA is a stronger company because of its association with WWE than it is without. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be f**king doing it. Same with TNA. TNA is in a much better position due to its association with WWE than it would be without. So I get the desire to create the ‘monopoly’ storyline and narrative: ‘Oh, these poor wrestlers are never going to have the chance because big, bad WWE is gobbling up all these wrestling companies.’ It’s the exact opposite. It just depends on how you choose to look at it as an individual.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.