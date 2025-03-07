Eric Bischoff Praises WWE Performance Center For Its Talent Development

Eric Bischoff has spent some time at the WWE Performance Center and says he’s been impressed to see how talent has developed there. Bischoff spoke with Developmentally Speaking and talked about visiting the PC and how he was surprised to see how quickly talent picks up the ropes at the facility. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the PC’s recruitment process: “They’re recruiting blue chip, division one, gymnastic athletes. Women’s volleyball athletes, obviously amateur wrestlers, gymnasts, all of the above. They’re recruiting top level athletes who they recognize as having personalities that perhaps could be molded and they’re training them in a very sophisticated way.”

On his first day walking into the PC: “I was so impressed, I said, ‘Jeremy [Borash] man, how long have you been training this crew? He said this class has been here about two weeks, I said what? … if that’s any indication of what that talent is capable of, learning based on how they’re being trained and taught, I think we’re going to be seeing a lot of great talent coming out of the Performance Center.”