Eric Bischoff Thinks Raw’s Media Rights Deal Talks Could Come Down To The Wire

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE not reaching a deal for Raw’s media rights ahead of their deal with the USA Network expiring next fall. SmackDown and NXT have media rights deals locked down. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE potentially taking Raw’s media rights deal negotiations down to the wire: “Yes, yes. Not ideal because keep in mind — let’s say for example. Warner Brothers Discovery decided they wanted to buy those rights. They’re going to want to know that well enough in advance that they can plan their upfronts, so they can maximize the opportunity. The ad sales component of this is very, very freaking critical as we found out from Lachlan Murdoch when Fox talked about the reason they didn’t renew SmackDown, was because the ad rates didn’t support the cost of the program in the long run. Well, one of the ways that a network can ensure that they can maximize their investment — or at least get a return on it — is to have enough time to plan, sell, and promote. And waiting till October is certainly plausible, because the upfronts aren’t until the following spring. So there’s still time, but it would be much better to get that nailed down sooner.

“Here’s my takeaway from reading that and listening to you read it. The one thing I took away is, ‘We got time.’ They are in the driver’s seat. They are, Raw is, WWE is representing one of, if not the most successful, show on cable television. Name one that’s been around longer or gets anywhere near the ratings 52 freaking weeks a year. That makes WWE and Monday Night Raw one of the most coveted opportunities in Hollywood — probably right now, and certainly into the future. And yes, it’s expensive. And yes, there’s an ad problem. There’s still a stigma, it’s still there and hasn’t gone. It’s gotten better, but it’s still there. But is there another programming opportunity? If you’re a network programming executive, can you think of one cable program out there that if your network wanted to plant a flag and become a viable contender as a top 10, top five network, is there any better program out there than WWE? Let me answer that: f**k no. So they got time. That’s my takeaway.”

On WWE waiting until the NBA TV deal is done: “Do they have a choice? If the networks aren’t willing to move until they find out which way the NBA is going to fall, then it’s not like WWE gets a vote. What, are they going to call the network? Say, ‘No, no, you gotta make a decision sooner. Take it or leave it.’ They’re not going to do that, because they’re going to leave it. No, I think it’s common sense.”

