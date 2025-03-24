Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Should Bring In Rey Fenix As A Singles Star

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about what WWE should do with Rey Fenix, a potential tag team with Penta, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether WWE should bring in Rey Fenix as a tag team star or a singles star: “without knowing what their tag team landscape looks like, or the plans for it, you know, the next six months. So given that we don’t know that, I would want to keep them apart until I figured out exactly now, they may not look, this is not a surprise to anyone, including WWE, so let’s just be real about that. I’ve known about this for months before. It first showed up and impressed, and so he’s been working at this for a long time, and I’m sure WWE was aware somehow of the progress and where they were all at. They may already have a plan, or at least an idea, a premise for a plan, but if they don’t keep your options open, there may be the right time to bring them together because that’s what everybody will be kind of interested in seeing. I would think those who are familiar with those two in AEW are going to want to see them together as a tag team. Well, don’t give it to them right away. If you know that’s what they want to see. Make them want to see it even more. And that takes a little bit of time. And then you could have then you’ve got an option. You can bring them in. You could start out working together, and whatever. You could book that yourself. It’s easy, but yeah, I’d hold off just to keep my options open.”

On high ticket prices in WWE: “Good for them. Here’s when you know you’ve priced yourself out of the market when you stop selling tickets.”

