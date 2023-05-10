Eric Bischoff Expects WWE & UFC Merger To Mostly Change Things Behind The Scenes

Eric Bischoff believes that most of the effects from WWE and UFC’s merger will take place away from the camera. Bishoff recently spoke with Jon Chuckery and talked about Endeavor’s plans to merge UFC and WWE into a single publicly-traded company once the acquisition of WWE completes in the second half of the year. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he believes the merger between UFC and WWE will play out: “I think 75% of the dynamics and the evolution between WWE and UFC [will be] under an umbrella. I think 75% of those dynamics are going to happen behind the scenes. I think UFC is going to benefit tremendously from the sophisticated, mature — it’s been around for a long time, licensing and merchandising infrastructure that comes with this acquisition. I guarantee you it is a much more sophisticated and mature and well-connected group of licensing and individual professionals in WWE than there is in UFC as well who’s gonna benefit from that? UFC is gonna benefit a lot from that.

“That’s one of the big ticket items that I see coming out of this right off the bat is a strong improvement UFC licensing and merchandising. Also, UFC is going to benefit from probably a much more sophisticated and well-established international licensing and television arm with that that exists in WWE, they’ve been doing it longer. That business is all about relationships and leverage. WWE is so well-established internationally that that will benefit UFC as well. On the WWE side. I think there’s going to be a lot of benefits that come with the leverage of Ari Emanuel and the gravity that he and Endeavor bring to the table in terms of an agency.”

On McMahon’s involvement in the new company: “I don’t see this as a play for Vince McMahon to stay in power. I really go. I mean, he didn’t have to consummate the sale. He put himself back in power. We saw that long before the announcement was made in the sales consummated closed. So it’s not consummated. It’s not consummated yet, probably won’t close for another 90 days, 120 days. I think this was the most interesting and it was the best way for Vince McMahon to go out. I don’t think Vince McMahon wanted to sit in that chair until he was 98, but I think he wanted to go up under his own terms, and that’s what this deal is. This is Vince McMahon going out on his terms and not anybody else’s. That’s what I see in all of this.”