Eric Smalls Signs Exclusive Contract With NWA

= The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced another contract signing this week. Per the announcement, Eric Smalls was signed to an exclusive contract by the company. You can see the full announcement below:

Eric Smalls Signs Exclusive NWA Contract

The National Wrestling Alliance happily announces the signing of Eric Smalls to an exclusive contract.

Since joining the company at Samhain last October, Smalls has quickly become a favorite among NWA fans. First antagonizing Knox & Murdoch, and more recently partnered with the 2023 Crockett Cup winners, “The Half-Pint Punk” has been prominently featured on recent episodes of NWA Powerrr.

“Eric Smalls has won the hearts and imaginations of everyone in the National Wrestling Alliance,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“The NWA is happy to be the home of such a charismatic and driven star,” Galli continues. “We see big things ahead for Smalls, and we’re proud to announce him as our latest contracted talent.”

Smalls joins a growing list of NWA talents signing exclusive NWA contracts. Multiple champions and top stars have been secured to long-term agreements as the company moves toward NWA 76, the annual celebration of the promotion’s founding in 1948.

The contracts not only guarantee each an ongoing home every Tuesday on NWA Powerrr, the company’s flagship program streaming on The CW. They better the chances for each to make it to the NWA’s anniversary spectacular, scheduled August 31 at Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena.

All NWA titles are expected to be defended at NWA 76, the company’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year. Tickets are on sale now.