Various News: Eric Young Set to Appear at Lariato Pro Wrestling Event, Top 10 Savage Kendo Stick Attacks

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eric Young WWE Smackdown

– Lariato Pro Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar Eric Young will be appearing at an upcoming event later this month. It will be held on July 25 at the Souther Pines Ag Center in Dublin, Georgia. You can view the announcement below.

– WWE released a new top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Savage Kendo Stick Attacks. You can check out that video below.

