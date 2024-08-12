Eric Young Says Chris Jericho Doesn’t Get the Praise He Deserves

Eric Young is a fan of Chris Jericho’s and thinks the AEW star should get more credit for his current work. The TNA star recently spoke about Jericho on Behind the Grind and said that he believes that the Learning Tree is still delivering at the top of the game. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Jericho: “Jericho gets a lot of praise, but I don’t know if he gets the praise he really deserves. He’s been, you know, top of his game for three decades and is still one of the top talents in the world at over 50 years old.”

On his experiences with Jericho: “He’s a good guy and has always treated me well and treated me with respect and a guy that has done everything, like inside of the ring, outside of the ring, and outside of the professional wrestling business. He’s hosted gameshows, he’s been in movies, he’s a full-time touring musician. It really just doesn’t seem like [a] limit, you know. There’s no limit on what he can do creatively, what he can do entertainment-wise… One of the most versatile entertainers in the world, and I would say that he’s a buddy of mine, a guy that I call a pretty good friend.”