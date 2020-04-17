wrestling / News

Eric Young Comments On WWE Release, Is ‘Excited About The Possibilities’

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eric Young WWE Smackdown

WWE released many people on Wednesday, which included former SAnitY leader Eric Young. Young took to Twitter to comment on his firing, noting that he’s staying positive. You can see his post, along with replies from other wrestlers, below.

He wrote: “Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS! #WORLDCLASSMANIAC

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eric Young, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading