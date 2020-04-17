wrestling / News
Eric Young Comments On WWE Release, Is ‘Excited About The Possibilities’
WWE released many people on Wednesday, which included former SAnitY leader Eric Young. Young took to Twitter to comment on his firing, noting that he’s staying positive. You can see his post, along with replies from other wrestlers, below.
He wrote: “Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS! #WORLDCLASSMANIAC”
Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS! #WORLDCLASSMANIAC
— Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) April 17, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 17, 2020
Hell ya!
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 17, 2020
Smash it EY!!! https://t.co/osOkVK4PqY
— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) April 17, 2020
THE man ⬇️ https://t.co/UUC0HctQpj
— ⭐️Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) April 17, 2020
I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more diverse performer. Comedy/Serious, Heel/Face EY always gets the job done. https://t.co/ztsngLqrvN
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 17, 2020
