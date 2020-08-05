wrestling / News
Eric Young Confirms He is Exclusively Signed to Impact Wrestling
August 5, 2020 | Posted by
Eric Young is locked in at Impact Wrestling, where he has confirmed that he signed an exclusive contract. YOung, who made his return to Impact at Slammiversary, spoke with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and confirmed his contract status.
Young told the outlet, “Yeah, I am on an exclusive contract with IMPACT. I’m very excited about that!”
Young was among those released from WWE in April as part of their pandemic cutbacks. SInce appearing in Impact, he has targeted Rich Swann, putting him back on the shelf, and is taking aim at Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards.
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers On Why They Didn’t Go to AEW After Release, Being In With Impact For the Long Haul
- Booker T Discusses His Decision to Leave WWE In 2007, Being Impacted by Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit Situations, How He Ended Up in TNA
- Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage Getting Upset With Him Over Elizabeth, Reconciling At A Doctor’s Office Shortly Before He Died
- Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE TV Tapings, Talents Rumored for Possible Storyline (Spoilers)