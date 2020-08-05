Eric Young Confirms He is Exclusively Signed to Impact Wrestling

Eric Young is locked in at Impact Wrestling, where he has confirmed that he signed an exclusive contract. YOung, who made his return to Impact at Slammiversary, spoke with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and confirmed his contract status.

Young told the outlet, “Yeah, I am on an exclusive contract with IMPACT. I’m very excited about that!”

Young was among those released from WWE in April as part of their pandemic cutbacks. SInce appearing in Impact, he has targeted Rich Swann, putting him back on the shelf, and is taking aim at Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards.