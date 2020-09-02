Eric Young Confirms Reports About Impact Wrestling Contract Status

It was reported last night that new Impact Wrestling world champion Eric Young had signed a two-year exclusive deal with the company and now Young has confirmed the news in an interview with Fightful. Here are highlights:

On being a free agent during the pandemic: “It’s a crazy time to be alive for everybody. We’re living a very weird time of in history and in the world in the United States and North America. It’s a very, very weird time. I think if you would have told me a month or two ago, I would have said, ‘Yeah, probably not.’ But, I can say Scott D’Amore was one of the first people to call me when I was released. Kind of apologizing, weirdly. Saying, I can’t believe I’m in this position, but he’s excited ‘cause he wants me to come to IMPACT! and talks kind of blossomed from there.”

On why he chose to return to Impact: “I was in a very interesting position where I’ve been very smart in my career. I’ve done very well for myself. I don’t need to be working right now. I could have taken time off. I could have waited things out. I choose to be at IMPACT!. I think it’s the right choice for me. It was definitely the right choice at the time and every week I feel that that choice is being vindicated. At Slammiversary, IMPACT! had positioned themselves with a ton of buzz and buzz is great. Creating a buzz, that’s a skill set on its own. But, once the buzz sets, you’ve got to be able to deliver, too. I feel the IMPACT! roster did that from top to bottom. Every week it does feel like there’s this groundswell, like it’s building and building and building. As far as a performer goes and being in a position like that, there’s just going to be more and more opportunities; more and more business; more and more chances to prove that we are a legitimate alternative. As a performer, nothing excites me more than that. But, I think when people came to Slammiversary, like you had the [?], the numbers were the biggest that IMPACT!’s had in five / ten years. It’s proof that what we’re doing is working. It’s not saying we’re not going to have a couple of backward steps here and there, because that’s just the nature of wrestling and the nature of television. But, I can assure you that everybody here is striving to make this the best pro wrestling show on TV, week in and week out.”

On how long his contract is for: “Yeah, I’m committed there. I signed a two year exclusive deal. So, exclusively wrestling with them. It will be all IMPACT! all the time for me. I mean, I have tons of other interests like TV, outside of that I’m crazy into fantasy sports. Just actually this morning signed a deal with SportsGrid, I’ll be doing a Sunday morning fantasy prep show for them that airs digitally online and all over the world. Like I said, I’m a very experiential person. I want to do everything. I’m running out of time in the day. One guy can only do so much. For me, IMPACT! is my home. It was my home away from home when I was gone. Now, I’m back. It’s just a very cool place to work, a very cool place to be involved. I said, for me, I just wanted to be involved. I just wanted to be doing something. The fact that I’m the World Champion, I’m the flag bearer, I’m the flagship of the show, it is a huge honor for me. Something I feel that I’ve earned and I deserve, but I will not rest on it, you know what I mean? I’ve never been a person that’s rested on it. I want to improve myself. I want to improve IMPACT! and in turn improving my life. Everything is circular that way. The task at hand is huge. We’ve got a long ways to go, but the opportunity is there. It’s limitless potential in this locker room and I can’t wait to get going and do some other amazing things.”