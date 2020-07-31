Eric Young Doesn’t Regret Leaving Impact Wrestling, How Vince McMahon Is Out of Touch

– Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed former Impact Wrestling and WWE Superstar Eric Young, who was released from WWE earlier this year. During the interview, Young discussed Impact Wrestling, and if he regretted leaving the company and going to pursue a career in WWE. He also mentioned his respect for Vince McMahon turning wrestling into a worldwide phenomenon but how McMahon is now out of touch. Below are some highlights.

Young on if he regrets leaving Impact: “No, and that’s another thing with, like I said, I’m just in the moment. At that time, like I realized my position there was I work Main Event. I was an enhancement guy for guys that they were pushing. And if that’s what you decide, you’re paying me. I’m an employee. Then that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, and that will never change. I feel like it’s a massive waste of my talent. It’s a massive waste of my experience and my ability to do a bunch of different things.”

Eric Young on being good at what he does: “I may not be the best promo or the best in-ring worker or the have best body or be the fastest or the strongest, but I’m very very good at all of it, and I’m not saying that because I think I am. I’m saying it because I’ve done it. I’ve wrestled on every part of the card. I’ve wrestled women. I’ve wrestled X-Division guys. I’ve done tags. I’ve been funny. I’ve been the opening match. I’ve been main event. I’m not saying I think I can do. I’ve already done it, and there’s proof on tape of me doing it. So, it’s just crazy to look back and think like how long I was there and the investment they had made in me financially, and I didn’t do anything.”

Eric Young on not being the first person Vince McMahon missed out on and won’t be the last: “Like I said, not the first person he missed on, will not be the last. He’s got more wins than he’s got losses. Pro wrestling, how it’s designed and the size that it is today, it’s because of his [Vince McMahon’s] vision. He’s a genius. I will never take that away from him. I have a giant house and have a very good life because pro wrestling has been very good to me because he made it into a worldwide phenomenon. Any person in wrestling owes that to him, and I respect him for that. I respect things that he’s done, but at this point, it just seems like he’s out of touch of what’s really going on and what people want to see.”

