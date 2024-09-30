Eric Young Says He Hasn’t Watched Mr. McMahon Docuseries, Says It’s Nothing New To Him

In an interview with Huge Pop (via Fightful), Eric Young says he hasn’t watched the new Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon because there isn’t anything new in it. He noted that he’s heard everything that was talked about in the series before.

He said: “I don’t know what people were expecting. I mean, Netflix is married to the WWE, and no one understands better that he doesn’t work there anymore, but his legacy will be part of that company as long as it exists, and at one time, I would say, in my personal opinion, a genius and the greatest promoter living. He lost his way along the way obviously, and the documentary is certainly not kind. I haven’t seen it, but I know people that have. I don’t know if I’ll watch it or not, it’s certainly not on my list. There’s lots of other good TV that I’m busy watching. The stuff on there is all stuff that’s been talked about before, so it’s no news to me. But it’s definitely got the world and anybody that’s linked or affiliated with wrestling in any way talking and wondering what’s gonna happen. So never a dull moment in pro wrestling, that’s for sure.“