Eric Young Injured, Hopes To Return To Impact In Six Months

In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), Eric Young revealed that he suffered a torn ACL during the latest Impact Wrestling tapings and will be out for at least six months.

He said: “At the last tapings, I tore my ACL. I missed my first wrestling show this past Friday that I was booked on in 24 years. It’s frustrating. I’ve never been injured. I’ve been hurt, lots, but I’ve never been injured. I have to have surgery in a week and a half and it’s going to be a long road. I’m aiming for six months. I’ve always been very durable and healed very quickly, but my ACL is completely torn, which I didn’t know. It happened on Monday during the match with [James] Storm and I finished it like nothing happened. I wrestled a Hardcore War eight-man tag the following day and I wrestled Eddie Edwards on Tuesday in a singles match, it was like 20 minutes, on one leg. I’ll put that match against any match, anywhere, in any company. You guys are breaking the news. Eric Young has a torn ACL and is out six to nine months. It’s my first time ever dealing with anything like that. I’ve wrestled hurt. I’ve wrestled with a broken ankle, broken fingers, broken toes, dislocated hip, and all kinds of other stuff, but I’m doctor says I can’t wrestle.“