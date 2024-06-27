Eric Young on Why Jeff Hardy Returning Is Great for TNA

– During a recent interview with Brass Ring Media, Eric Young discussed Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy returning to TNA Wrestling, noting how there’s now three major wrestling promotions where talents can make a good living. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Being around for a couple Jeff returns and a couple of Matt returns… There’s maybe a little more ownership in the company and because of how involved I am and how much I know and how much I’m leaned on there, having those guys return to the company by choice is spectacular because what it’s showing the rest of the wrestlers in the world that this is a valid choice. It is an option, there’s not just two places, there’s three and you can make a good living here and you can be part of something that you can be proud of.”

Hardy recently returned to TNA earlier this month at Against All Odds, helping his brother Matt. Jeff and Matt Hardy are currently appearing for TNA as free agents.