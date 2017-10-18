Eric Young & Killian Dain Hype Tonight’s NXT TV

– NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Killian Dain of SAnitY tweeted the following, hyping tonight’s episode of NXT TV. A preview for the show is also below…

We showed you that you were NOT untouchable! TONIGHT we show you so much more! #SANiTY pic.twitter.com/U4e7Akowb5 — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) October 18, 2017

They tried to use the #SANITY blueprint, but they couldnt handle the consequences. Tonight we expose the flaws of the so called "Undisputed" pic.twitter.com/KwwITX3alh — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) October 18, 2017

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV, you can read a review of last week’s show here…

* Interview with NXT Champion Drew McIntyre

* Ruby Riot vs. Ember Moon vs. Sonya Deville

* Kassius Ohno vs. Cezar Bononi

* Aleister Black vs. Raul Mendoza

* Sanity vs. The Undisputed Era