Eric Young & Killian Dain Hype Tonight’s NXT TV

October 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Eric Young

– NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Killian Dain of SAnitY tweeted the following, hyping tonight’s episode of NXT TV. A preview for the show is also below…

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV, you can read a review of last week’s show here

* Interview with NXT Champion Drew McIntyre
* Ruby Riot vs. Ember Moon vs. Sonya Deville
* Kassius Ohno vs. Cezar Bononi
* Aleister Black vs. Raul Mendoza
* Sanity vs. The Undisputed Era

