Eric Young On What He Learned From Working With Kurt Angle

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Eric Young spoke about what he learned during his time in the ring with Kurt Angle, as they worked together in TNA.

He said: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience. For a guy that has done it all, I would consider him one of the best ever to do it. To be able to share the ring with him was amazing. Very giving. Very trusting. He always respected me and vice versa. I think we had special chemistry. The match I had with him, a lot of people don’t know that he was really hurt at that point and they didn’t know if he’d even be able to wrestle on the show. He really couldn’t take any bumps and we had limited physicality, but the match came off great. I carried the load because Kurt was hurt and I think he appreciated that. For me, that’s a cool feather in my cap. Fans can say, ‘that match sucked, they didn’t do anything,’ but we were so limited. I couldn’t shoot him off the ropes. I wasn’t allowed to do any of that because he was so injured at the time. The match was great and one people still talk about and I’m very proud of it. To share that moment with Kurt and have him be as giving as he is, is something special and you can learn from that. I’m not Kurt Angle, but I’m in that veteran spot now and I learned from Kurt that the match is only going to be as good as you allow it to be. It was a cool learning experience.“