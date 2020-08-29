Eric Young Reflects on His WWE Run and Vince McMahon, Discusses If His Impact Return Feels Like a ‘Homecoming’

– The Shining Wizards Podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Eric Young spoke about his WWE run and Vince McMahon, wrestling in empty arenas, his return to Impact Wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights from Shining Wizards:

Eric Young on wrestling in empty arenas during the pandemic: “What I can say is, as a guy that did 6-7 years of independent wrestling, I’ve wrestled in front of very few people before, so that’s not a problem. Wrestling in front of nobody… it stinks. There’s no other way for me to say it. It’s just not good. For IMPACT, we’re wrestling in a small studio. It’s affordable. It’s convenient. It looks decent on television. You know, it’s easy to shoot, easy to work, and easy to do all those things. But wrestling in front of nobody is not a lot of fun. What I can say about it is, is I’m a very experiential person. I want to experience everything… good, bad, or indifferent. So, I’m in a very unique place professionally right now where all of us that are working on tv, whether it’s WWE, or its ROH, it’s AEW, or it’s IMPACT… this is singular. Well, I’m hoping it’s singular. Like I can say at a point I wrestled on a major Pay Per View in front of zero fans. And that’s not like a boasting thing. It’s not a feather in my cap or “look what I’ve accomplished.” But it is an experience I think is singular. No other wrestling generation, you know, people that worked on tv full time, have experienced anything like this. You’re seeing it with The (WWE) Thunderdome and all that stuff. It’s pushing technological advances. It’s changing television. It’s changing how we consume television. And it’s going to change the product in a lot of ways, and in my opinion, a lot of ways for the better. There’s been years where you could just rely on the crowd to make noise and make it seem like things are good when they’re not, so this is bare bones. Your product better be noteworthy or something to talk about, or it’s going to suffer.”

On his return to Impact Wrestling: “It’s homecoming in a way, but like… everyone was like ‘you’re going back to TNA.’ Well, TNA doesn’t exist. It’s gone. I understand that IMPACT is using the lineage and the history of TNA, but TNA wrestling, that chapter of the company is closed. The truth is, other than me and maybe two or three other people, it’s all different people. It’s owned by a different company. It’s real by a different group of people. It’s written by a different group of people. It’s airing on a different channel. There’s nothing about it that’s the same, so “home” in a way that I have a huge history with the company, but all new in a way, and for the better. I mean, this AXS TV is in a ton of homes, and it’s a very accessible channel. This is their second biggest television deal that IMPACT wrestling or TNA Wrestling has ever had. And it’s growing during a global pandemic, which is insane. I know wrestling fans don’t understand that IMPACT is the small wrestling promotion and it definitely has the lowest viewership, this, that, and the other, but business wise, it’s growing, and it’s growing when nothing is growing. WWE can do Thunderdome and all that other stuff. He (Vince McMahon) didn’t fire 300 people because they’re growing. He made money, and the company made money, but the business as a whole for them is shrinking. AEW is losing money like crazy, but hopefully holding pat. IMPACT Wrestling, even though it is on a small scale, it is moving forward during this time. Scott D’Amore & Ed Nordholm and all the guys there. They need to be praised for what they got going on right now because it’s very singular. It feels very good for the soul to be back there and to be involved.”

Eric Young on Vince McMahon and his WWE run: “Having one person decide that I’m not part of a show, that doesn’t change my thoughts on what I have to offer. I’ve said this before, and I’m sure you guys have read it. Vince McMahon failed. He’s a super genius. Wrestling exists the way it exists because of him. I live in this house and have this life because of what he’s done. He’s got way more wins than he has losses. I am not the first person he made a mistake on. I will not be the last. But if you have a three hour television show, Monday Night Raw, and you can’t find five minutes for me to do something, then you failed as a promoter. You failed as a booker, and trust me, nothing is written, and nothing goes on the show without his approval. It’s all him.”

“So if there’s something you like, you gotta give him credit. If there’s something you don’t like, then you gotta blame him. Because it’s all him. All of it, every single second of every single show is decided by him and he decided, and whatever he decided on me, he decided very early on. And I wasn’t able to change his mind and that’s fine. That’s business and that’s the way it goes. But I would say it to him in person and I would say it to his face: He failed as a leader of that company. I’m proving myself right every week. Watch.”

“And, there’s no bitterness to it. Like, I was very well taken care of there. I was very well paid. All the people there are super talented, ya know, cream of the crop and best of the best production wise. Show wise. Everything. It was an amazing experience. Not working on the shows was not amazing. Not being part of something wasn’t amazing. That’s just the way it goes, man. Fate is a funny thing. It wasn’t meant for me to be there, and that’s his loss and their loss. I don’t hold any ill will towards them. My time in NXT was amazing. Triple H is one of the coolest bosses I’ve ever had. We are still friends and talk quite often, still. It was a very, very special time in my career. The main roster run, I could have done without, but you’ll learn, I mean, you’ll learn tons of stuff. I can say that I worked there which was a goal of mine my whole life, since I was three years old. It didn’t go as planned, but that has nothing to do with me, and anybody that’s listening to this right now or reading the transcript or anything, if you think that me being in that position had anything to do with my skill and ability, then you’re sadly mistaken. And this happens every day in every walk of life. Politics are strange. And no one knows why it happens, but it did. It allowed me to move on to IMPACT, and I didn’t know If there was going to be an opportunity.”

Eric Young on how Vince McMahon didn’t see anything in him like Impact does: “I mean, reality is, brother’s got a lot on his plate. I can’t imagine. He’s a tireless worker. He’s 74 or 75 years old? Like he’s a machine. And like I said, I don’t hold any ill will towards him at all. Anytime we spoke, he was very respectful to me. He was very complimentary of my work at different times during my run there, which was interesting to me. But he would say it to me and to other people that work there that he really liked me. I wish that he would have shown that a little more, but in the end, like I said earlier and in other interviews, I am not the first person he missed on. Kenny Omega was there for six months. Six months. And never was on TV. Never did anything. And he was gone, and he’s considered one of the best in-ring performers of our generation. He couldn’t last a year. I mean, look, it’s just the way the business is. I don’t think it will ever change. As far as him (Vince McMahon), I do feel that the age, the lifestyle… like, how could you ever expect him to be a regular person and understand what regular people want to see? He’s not a regular person. He flies around in private jets and talks to the same ten people. He stays in private hotels, just drives to and from the building in a private car. He has no access or touch with the outside world. He lives in his own world, which he’s earned. As far as a person controlling an entire, I don’t know what you call it, empire… like, all of it. It all goes through him and he’s got way more wins than he’s got losses. They’re making money hand over fist. The Thunderdome looks absolutely amazing like I knew that it would. He’s reinventing television again. It’s just a mistake, and I would tell him to his face that he made a mistake. Every Tuesday, I’m showing that I’m right and he was wrong. There was never a single doubt in my mind that if I went somewhere else, that’s what people would say. That’s the whole over glaring thing of the situation. He was wrong, I was right.”