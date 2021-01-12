wrestling / News

Eric Young Set for Virtual Gimmick Table Signing Tonight

January 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Eric Young 9-22-20

– Impact Wrestling star Eric Young will be taking part in a virtual gimmick table signing tonight, courtesy of Highspots.com. The stream is set for tonight at 7:00 pm EST. More details are available at the above link. Also, here’s the updated Highspots streaming schedule:

January 14 – Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows
January 15 – Molly Holly
January 19 – Stan Hansen
January 21 – Terry Funk
January 22 – Sting (private signing, no stream)
January 28 – Brody King

