wrestling / News
Eric Young Says The O.C. Are ‘Two of the Coolest Guys Ever,’ Gets Along With Everyone in WWE
January 4, 2020 | Posted by
– News Channel 5 in Nashville‘s SportsLine recently spoke to WWE Superstar Eric Young. You can check out all five parts of the interview below.
When interviewer Jon Burton asked Eric Young who is cool and who is jerk in WWE, Eric Young stated the following: “The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Hot Karl — Karl Anderson — are two of the coolest guys ever. And to be honest, I get along with everybody, always have and most everyone I work with is a professional. Bad apple in every bunch, but I’m not going to get into that.”
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young on If She Gets Backlash From Jon Moxley Fans For Working For WWE, The Idea that WWE Stars Hate AEW
- Arn Anderson On When He Knew His WWE Run Was Ending, Feeling Like An Outsider There
- NJPW Reportedly Lost AXS TV Coverage After Turning Down Working Relationship With Impact
- Eric Bischoff On What Ted Turner Was Concerned With In WCW