Eric Young To Speak On This Week’s TNA Impact

Eric Young will address his turn on Josh Alexander on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Young betrayed Alexander on last week’s show, attacking him during their tag team match with the Northern Armory and allying with the latter team. TNA announced on Sunday that Young will speak on this week’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Dani Luna, Jody Threat announced

* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

* Moose, JDC & Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater & The Hardys

* Joe Hendry concert

* We’ll hear from Eric Young