Eric Young Reveals How Violent By Design Faction Came About In Impact Wrestling

Eric Young was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the idea behind the Violent By Design faction in Impact Wrestling. Here’s what he had to say about the group (via Fightful):

Eric Young on how the Violent by Design faction came about and Cody Deaner’s involvement: “I was definitely involved. Cody is a guy I’ve been friends with for 20 years. The truth is, it’s really cool to see him getting a shot in this different light. Part of the storytelling of the group is, even in real life, Cody was in the same kind of position 10 or 15 years ago where I was the comedy part of the show. I wouldn’t change that, I love that part of my career. I ended up getting my own television show because I was the funny guy on the show. The reality is, I’m 41 and I saved my body throughout those years because I didn’t have to wrestle a lot. He’s in the same spot because he was typecast as the funny guy, but I know he’s really talented and now he’s getting to show a different side.”

On adding Joe Doering to the group: “Joe Doering is a huge part of it. The hardcore fans know he was a massive star in Japan. Our paths crossed a bunch but we never really worked together. He got sick, got cancer, beat that, and now he’s back. He’s a big part of what we’re doing and he’s so awesome and different. He cares about what we’re doing and that’s important.”

On what Rhino adds to the stable: “Rhino gives us legitimacy. He’s been one of the most popular wrestlers for over 20 years. I’ve said — it’s not an insult to him or ‘Hacksaw’ — he’s this eras ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan. He’s just over everywhere he goes. They approached me about ‘who do you want in the group? Here are some guys.’ I was allowed to pick and I knew me and Joe were the cornerstones and we would go from there. I had pitched Cody because it was a surprise and I believe in him.”