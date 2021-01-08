Eric Young Was Surprised That WWE Fired Miro

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Eric Young said that he was shocked that Miro (then Rusev) was part of the WWE releases that took place back in April of last year. Young was also part of that group and has since returned to Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On the Impact-AEW working relationship: “Yeah, it’s cool! Wrestling in front of no people, it’s awful. Like, it’s no fun at all. Like, the crowd itself is a huge part of the audience – but I’m an experiential person and I’m a member of a small amount of pro wrestlers that wrestled in front of nobody and managed to be working for a company that is somehow thriving during this time. I’m living history – and now we’re doing it again. This is unprecedented. This has never happened as far as I can remember, where an active member of another roster that works for another company that’s on a different television station and completely owned by different people is appearing and promoting his appearances on another show. They’re on another television channel that works for another company. So we’re living history. Obviously, Kenny [Omega], bell-to-bell, might be the most talented guy in the world right now. If he’s not in the top three, he’s definitely in the top five. The excitement of having him show up on the show is everywhere as you know – you’re a wrestling fan. I’m a wrestling fan, I’ve always been a wrestling fan – and it’s cool, man. It’s uncharted waters. We’re living history and the thought of him appearing and other guys perhaps coming across and us going over there and, you know, all the fantasy booking – people are losing their minds, and so are we!

It’s exciting for me. Even though I’ve been in IMPACT close to a year now, there’s so many guys on the roster that I want to and have yet to work with and vice versa at AEW. There’s a long list of guys that I would love to get in the ring with and Kenny being near the top of the list. And unfortunately, we lost Brodie [Lee], a very close friend of mine, and I would have loved to share a ring with him again, we worked several times over the years and the list goes on and on of possible things that could happen. Nobody knows at this point what’s going to happen, how long this relationship will last. You know, it is wrestling and everything changes day-to-day but, man, it’s so exciting to be in a locker room where we have a working relationship with another company, it’s how it should be and unfortunately, it’s not – with money, ego, politics, things like that that ruin things like this and that doesn’t seem to be getting in the way. That’s so exciting, man. I’m not directly involved but, I mean, I’m right on the fringe of being involved and part of a company that is involved in this. It’s exciting to be part of that.”

On his memories of Brodie Lee: “He was really like one of my really good friends in wrestling, a guy that I got to work an indy against up in Buffalo when he was kind of first starting. I was obviously in TNA and flew up to do this indy. I think it was me and him in the main event and they gave us, like, 35 minutes and he was already making a pretty big name for himself, was kind of wrestling all over the Northeast and I think he’d started doing some stuff with ROH at the time and was doing very well for himself – and we clicked immediately. We had probably one of my top ten favorite matches of all time.

When we were both working in the WWE, he gave me, to me, one of the biggest compliments of all time. Coming from him, a guy that’s so talented and so successful in his own right, he said that match… I can’t remember what year it was. I’m going to say it’s probably 2008-2011, somewhere in there and he said that match was an “a-ha” moment for him where he said, you know, I was telling him stuff and we kind of structured the match around certain things and it was very story first. He was the world champion, their world champion at the time, and I was a babyface coming in and challenging for it – and he said that that match changed how he viewed wrestling for the better.

For me, like I’ve said before, nothing is more important than people that I share a ring with, and peers of mine, saying saying stuff like that. The highest compliment you could get is somebody that you respected and admire saying we had this match and it was a huge part of his wrestling journey – and it was like this kind of light bulb went on when we structured things a certain way and I was telling him things and he said, “I didn’t believe it would work – and then it did.” And it changed how he wrestled and changed how he viewed wrestling, and that’s such a cool thing to share with somebody. You’ve seen it on on social media, universally loved by every single person that knew him or came in contact with him. It’s a tragedy, absolute tragedy. Family first guy, thoughts are with his family – his wife and his sons. Obviously, it’s awful, but it’s such a cool legacy to leave. There’s very few people in the world that can say that they have no enemies.

I think I’m pretty close to that. I don’t think I’m on his level, but literally universally loved by everywhere he went, a guy that should have been more utilised than he was and I think was going to be getting that chance in AEW – and it’s heartbreaking, man. It still doesn’t seem like it’s real and it’s an awful thing to happen – but the legacy he leaves behind, it’s something that his wife can be proud of and his sons will be proud of their whole life because he is, as far as human beings go, he’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met anywhere in any walk of life.”

On WWE firing Miro: “I did share the ring a little bit with with Miro, really good buddy of mine, a guy that I think is one of the most talented guys in the world – and I’m not blowing smoke. I believe that. Him being released blew my mind and now him signing with AEW is awesome for him, awesome for wrestling fans – because I feel you’re going to get, you know, a real version of who he is and that’s the guy that I would love.”