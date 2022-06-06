Erick Redbeard Appears In New Amon Amarth Music Video

WWE alumnus Erick Redbeard made an appearance in the latest music video by Swedish death metal band Amon Amarth. The video for the band’s latest single “Get In The Ring” released late last week and features Redbeard as a pit fighter in a post-apocalyptic wasteland setting. You can check it out below.

The single came along with an announcement that the band’s latest album The Great Heathen Army, their 12th studio album, is on the way. Since being released from WWE, Redbeard has made appearances for AEW, Northeast Wrestling, The Crash, and more.