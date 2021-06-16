Erick Redbeard On Why Bo Dallas Never Joined The Wyatt Family

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Erick Redbeard spoke about why Bo Dallas never joined The Wyatt Family, even though he’s Bray Wyatt’s real-life brother. Here are highlights:

On if Bo Dallas was ever considered for the Wyatt Family: “No. Because it’s a character, not real life.”

On how the group started: “It started with the characters that Bray Wyatt had with the white shirts, stuff like that. Then he did some sort of vignettes with Dusty, and it was completely kind of a different thing, and then, when they finally decided to kind of go with it, I know Brodie was going to be like the first son of, you know, Bray. He was just called the first son, and he was on NXT for a couple of weeks, and NXT had started separating itself from main roster stuff to being its own entity and show. Then like, maybe three days before because we had done things backstage, like, I tried different promos with them, but like I would wear different masks, no masks, jammer bottoms, I didn’t know what I was going to wear. It was like two days before one of the NXT tapings; they were like, ‘Okay, you are going to be the second son of Bray, which was funny because we were older than him. But it’s funny, and it just kind of evolved from there with the rocking chairs and all that stuff.”