Various News: Erick Rowan Now Accepting Booking Inquiries, #NaomiDeserves Better Trends on Twitter, Isaiah Scott Still Doesn’t Trust Tony Nese
– With today being July 18, the former WWE Superstar known as Erick Rowan, aka Joseph Ruud, has updated his Twitter account now that his 90-day non-compete period for WWE is over since his release last April. His Twitter profile notes that he’s “Wanderer All Booking inquires; [email protected]” Erick Rowan also shared a new tweet last night, which you can see below.
Banishment pic.twitter.com/gDgn0gI8ZW
— Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) July 18, 2020
– The hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter started trending last night on Twitter, with commenting on WWE’s booking of her during last night’s episode of Smackdown. She lost a singles match on the show to Lacey Evans.
– After last night’s 205 Live, WWE released a backstage clip where Tony Nese tries to thank Isaiah “Swerve” Scott saved him from an attack by Ever-rise. Scott said he owed him one but still doesn’t trust Nese.
"I owe you that 𝑜𝑛𝑒. I still don't trust you." – @swerveconfident to @TonyNese #205Live pic.twitter.com/oTjwXFvC7E
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 18, 2020
