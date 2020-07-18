Various News: Erick Rowan Now Accepting Booking Inquiries, #NaomiDeserves Better Trends on Twitter, Isaiah Scott Still Doesn’t Trust Tony Nese

– With today being July 18, the former WWE Superstar known as Erick Rowan, aka Joseph Ruud, has updated his Twitter account now that his 90-day non-compete period for WWE is over since his release last April. His Twitter profile notes that he’s “Wanderer All Booking inquires; [email protected]” Erick Rowan also shared a new tweet last night, which you can see below.

– The hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter started trending last night on Twitter, with commenting on WWE’s booking of her during last night’s episode of Smackdown. She lost a singles match on the show to Lacey Evans.

– After last night’s 205 Live, WWE released a backstage clip where Tony Nese tries to thank Isaiah “Swerve” Scott saved him from an attack by Ever-rise. Scott said he owed him one but still doesn’t trust Nese.