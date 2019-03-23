wrestling / News
WWE News: Erick Rowan Appears In Music Video, Undertaker Gets A Puppy In Flashback, Best Wrestlemania Entrances
– Erick Rowan appeared in Amon Amarth’s music video “Raven’s Flight”, which comes from their album Berserker.
New @amonamarthband album #BERSERKER arrives May 3rd. Watch the premiere of “Raven’s Flight” now at https://t.co/vhTk6Vhneb pic.twitter.com/bzNumm4eOg
— ROWAN (@ERICKROWAN) March 20, 2019
– WWE has posted a flashback of Big Show giving Undertaker a puppy in celebration of National Puppy Day.
– WWE has posted a video looking at the best entrances in Wrestlemania history.