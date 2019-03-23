wrestling / News

WWE News: Erick Rowan Appears In Music Video, Undertaker Gets A Puppy In Flashback, Best Wrestlemania Entrances

March 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Erick Rowan

– Erick Rowan appeared in Amon Amarth’s music video “Raven’s Flight”, which comes from their album Berserker.

– WWE has posted a flashback of Big Show giving Undertaker a puppy in celebration of National Puppy Day.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the best entrances in Wrestlemania history.

Erick Rowan, Joseph Lee

